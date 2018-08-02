The series will premiere on ABS-CBN on August 20

Published 10:03 AM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine airing date for the highly anticipated return of Meteor Garden has been announced.

On Wednesday, August 1, ABS-CBN posted the Filipino-dubbed trailer of the series premiering on August 20.

The network giant has the rights to air the 2018 version of the show in the Philippines.

The show stars Shen Yue as Shan Cai, Dylan Wang as Dao Ming Si, Darren Chen as Hua Ze Lei, Connor Leong as Mei Zuo, and Caesar Wu as Xi Men.

Based on the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango, Meteor Garden first aired in 2001, catapulting Tawainese actors Barbie Hsu, Jerry Yan, Vaness Wu, Ken Chu, and Vic Zhu to stardom, with the boys known as F4.

Two other versions – Japan's Hana Yori Dango and Korea's Boys Over Flowers also aired in Asia. – Rappler.com