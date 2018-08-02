The Hollywood Reporter says actress Margot Robbie is also in talks to join the cast of the movie

Published 3:45 PM, August 02, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron are to lead an all-star cast in a new movie about former Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, who spoke up about sexual harassment at the network before the #MeToo movement kicked off.

Kidman is to play Carlson, the Stanford and Oxford-educated former Miss America and prominent Fox News anchor who accused the late media mogul Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, the entertainment press reported.