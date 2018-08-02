NEW YORK, USA – Rapper Nicki Minaj said Wednesday, August 1, that she is pushing back her new album as she desperately seeks to reach Tracy Chapman to clear a sample.

Chapman, the deep-voiced and intensely private folk singer behind socially conscious songs such as the 1988 classic "Fast Car," has pulled off the increasingly rare feat of being nowhere to be found online as Minaj pleaded via her 20 million followers each on Instagram and Twitter.

In a tweet this week that she later deleted, Minaj wrote that a song on her upcoming album, "Queen," features one of "the greatest rappers of all time" but that she had "no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman."

Minaj, whose album will be her first in 4 years , proceeded to poll her followers to ask whether she should delete the track or delay the album.