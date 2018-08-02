Get ready for some kilig moments

Published 7:36 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are back together as a tandem, appearing together for the commercial of a fast food chain.

On Thursday, August 2, McDonalds released AlDub's latest commercial, showing them goofing off and having a good time. Afterwards, it showed Alden and Maine behind the scenes, where the Victor Magtanggol actor invited Maine to eat with him at the fast food chain.

Just when you think Alden is about put his arms around Maine during their meal for a kilig moment, the two begin to tease each other.

The tandem behan back in 2015 during Eat Bulaga's :Juan for All, All for Juan" segment, giving birth to the Kalyeserye series. Since the show, the two have done two movies, a number of commercials, and a TV series. (READ: Alden Richards thanks AlDub fans on 3rd year anniversary)

The two are currently doing separate projects, with Maine filming with Vic Sotto and Coco Martin. Alden, meanwhile, is topping his own TV series on GMA 7. – Rappler.com