The former child star was nabbed in Quezon City

Published 1:21 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor CJ Ramos was arrested by police late on July 31 in a drug buy bust operation conducted by the Caloocan City Police.

According to police reports, the actor was caught in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, along with an alleged pusher, a certain Louvella Gilen, who was the original target of the operation.

A sachet of suspected shabu worth P500 was confiscated from Ramos.

In a report by News5, Ramos admitted to using drugs 3 days prior to his arrest, and said that he started using drugs 10 years ago. He also tested positive in a drug test.

According to the report, he has already undergone inquest proceedings for illegal possession of dangerous drugs. “Plano kong magbagong buhay after this (I plan to turn my life around after this),” he said.

Ramos is known for being a cast member in the 90s youth-oriented variety show Ang TV. Early in his career, he starred in films including Tanging Yaman and Ang TV Movie: The Adarna Adventure.

Later on, he has made regular appearances in Cinemalaya films, including the military film Rekrut, the drug mule drama Cuchera, and the prison movie Posas. – with a report from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com