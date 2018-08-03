Filipino fans can catch the 90s sensation in November

Published 3:00 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – 90s kids, prepare yourselves: Aaron Carter is coming to Manila.

The singer who foisted the iconic hit “I Want Candy” upon the world is bringing is set to perform in concert at the Kia Theater on November 18.

The concert is a stop on Aaron’s world tour for his latest album, LØVË, his first studio album in 16 years. One of his singles from the album, “Sooner or Later,” now counts multimillion streams on Spotify.

Aaron was only 14 years old when he last performed in Manila at a concert at the Araneta Coliseum in 2002.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting August 15 at 12pm, at all Ticketnet outlets or on Ticketnet.com.ph. Prices range from P5,380 to P2,120. – Rappler.com