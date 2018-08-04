Anne Curtis and the rest of the movie's cast make an appearance at the festival opening

Published 11:33 AM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya film festival formally opened on Friday, August 3, as directors and actors from this year's participating films attended the event held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Cinemalaya President Laurice Guillen gave the opening remarks, thanking the audience for their support for the festival since it was started.

The festivities kicked off with the screening of Erik Matti's much talked about action movie BuyBust, which tackles the ongoing drug war and its consequences. (READ: 'BuyBust' review: Violence, deaths, and discourse)

Lead star Anne Curtis and the cast and crew of the film made an appearance. Anne, who looked overwhelmed after hearing the crowd's cheers, gave a short message.

"Hearing your reaction tonight, sobrang nakakaiyak (it makes me want to cry)," Anne said. "Sobra na makadama ng ganoong klaseng suporta sa Filipino film at action film pa (It's overwhelming to feel that kind of suppot for a Filipino film and an action film at that)....I hope you enjoyed the film."

The film festival runs until August 12. – Rappler.com