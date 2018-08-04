Kris shares the author's interview with business leader Curtis Chin where he describes her role in the film

Published 8:31 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino's role in the much-awaited film Crazy Rich Asians has caused quite a stir, and while we now know her character's name (Princess Intan) and what she will be wearing (a yellow Michael Cinco creation), we still don't know how important her role is to the whole storyline.

But at least for Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, Kris is one of the film's highlights – and he said as much in a July interview with Milken Institute's Curtis Chin.

Kris shared a snippet of the interview on her Instagram page, specifically the part where Curtis and Kevin talk about her.

In the interview, Curtis and Kevin started out by describing the Philippines as one of the biggest markets for the series. (FIRST LOOK: Kris Aquino goes glam in still from 'Crazy Rich Asians')

"I call them the superfans because they are the most westernized of the Asian cultures, having had the Spanish influence and the American influence," Kevin said of his Filipino readers.

"So they get all the American jokes, but they also understand the Asian jokes. They got both sides of the story." (READ: Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan on Filipinos, film, and his future plans)

Kevin added, "It doesn't hurt that I have some crazy rich Filipinos in the book as well."

Curtis then asked about Kris' role in the movie, describing her as a "super celeb interviewer" and "media star."

"She is definitely in the movie. She's a higlight of the movie. For me, she's a highlight," Kevin said.

In her Instagram post, Kris called that part of their conversation a "meaningful moment" for her.

"I was grateful to watch and hear all the generous words to describe me Mr. Curtis Chan [sic] used BUT to actually view [Kevin Kwan's] answer in reference to me…what more could a girl who only dreamed of this say but- THANK YOU Kevin, for the affirmation, but more importantly for appreciating that we Filipinos are [Crazy Rich Asians super fans]."

"I know my part would never have been 'tweaked' had it not been because Kevin wanted to reciprocate the #lovelovelove," she added.

Kris then thanked the people who helped her nab the role, including the film's casting directors and producers, her agents, her friends, and finally Kevin.

"He truly is another of my very special guardian angels. #kevinkwanislove," she wrote.

Kris is currently in the United States to attend the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians. The film will hit Philippine theaters on August 22. – Rappler.com