'Exes Baggage' is Angelica and Carlo's long-awaited reunion movie

Published 12:12 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meeting and interacting with a stranger (a cute one, at that) in a bar is usually difficult, if not disastrous. But leave it to actors and real-life exes Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino to make the modern-day phenomenon seem not-so-difficult – aspirational, even.

In minute-long teaser to their upcoming movie Exes Baggage, Pia (Panganiban) and Nix (Aquino) meet at a bar and soon exchange quips over their repsective online personas.

"Open relationship?" asks Nix as he checks out Pia's Facebook profile.

"Panakot lang 'yan... natakot ka 'no (That's just to scare off guys... efffective, right)?" she shoots back without missing a beat.

After a little more teasing, Nix finally stumbles upon a newer picture of Pia. "Sino 'to? Pakilala mo naman sa akin 'to (Who's this? Introduce me to her)," he says.

"Ganda ko, 'no (I'm pretty, right)?" says Pia.

Exes Baggage is Angelica and Carlo's long-awaited reunion movie, directed by Dan Villegas.

The pair first made hearts skip a beat on-screen on the teen afternoon drama G-mik, among other projects. The chemistry spilled into real life but their relationship eventually ended.

The two have been teasing fans and followers on social media, posting pictures of them hanging out together. – Rappler.com