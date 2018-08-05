The former child actor talks about the financial and emotional woes that preceded and fuelled his drug addiction

Published 11:46 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former child actor CJ Ramos spoke candidly about how he got addicted to drugs in an interview that aired Sunday, August 5, or days after he was arrested by police in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan city.

In the Rated K interview with Korina Sanchez, Cromell John Ramos – more popularly known as CJ Ramos – said he left the limelight because he stopped getting offers for both television and movie projects.

The money he invested in businesses also began running out. Things only became worse when the money he saved up to go back to school disappeared because he lent it to somebody – who ran away with it. "Natakbuhan po kami ng isang tao nanguntang sa amin. Simula po nun, as in zero... Parang pinagtakluban po kami ng langit at lupa," he said.

(The person who borrowed the money ran away with it. After that, it was zero for us... like heaven and earth came down on us.)

The actor told Korina that sometimes, his family would have to make do with a can sardines, eggs, and rice. He said he started to feel depressed because when he was still working, they would afford to eat properly.

It was this series of very unfortunate events that led to CJ falling into bad crowd. "Doon na nagsimula yung paggamit ko ng illegal na droga (That's when I started using illegal drugs)," he said. Shabu was his drug of choice in the beginning.

His drug use made it even more difficult to get a job in showbuz. He also stopped taking care of himself. "Doon ko na-realize na hindi, dapat itigil na ito (That's when I realized I should stop it)," he said.

CJ tried to stop and later, took a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority course. He was supposed to get a job in Macau.

CJ said he tried to stop the habit for his family and for his child. However, when the job offer in Macau did not push through, he began taking drugs again. When Korina asked if he has seen his kid, he said no.

"Hindi ko pa kaya or alam kung papaano maging isang ama." (I don't think I have the capacity or means to be a father.)

Days since his arrest, CJ said he learned a lot of things inside jail and added he's taking this as a challenge.

Given a second chance, CJ said he would embrace whatever God gives him. "Kung ano po yung ibigay sa akin ni God. Basta ang gusto ko lang, maging malaya at tsaka yung maayos na buhay. Magandang buhay okay na. Hindi na ako naghahangad basta makasama ko ang pamilya ko okay na."

(Whatever God gives me. What I just want is to be free and have a better life. A good life. I'm not wishing for anything except to be with my family.) – Rappler.com