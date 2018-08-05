Would you want Rufa Mae Quinto as your Waze navigation voice?

Published 11:40 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A year ago, CNN Philippines ran an informal online poll, asking followers which Filipino celebrity they'd want to see (or hear?) as the Waze navigation voice.

While no real winner was proclaimed, many people said they wanted comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto to be their Waze navigation voice. And who could blame them? Rufa Mae's distinct manner of speaking would maybe – just maybe – make dealing with Metro Manila's horrendous traffic a little easier.

What the internet asks... sometimes, the internet actually receives.

The actress uploaded on Saturday, August 4, her "audition video" for the Waze gig.

It's among the first uploaded on Rufa Mae's newly-launched YouTube channel.

It's a quick 4-minute video but we'll take it for this gem of narration alone: "May makikita ka na sobrang malaking building, to the highest level na building. Diyan nagtatrabaho ang ex mong pinagpalit ka sa iba. Iyong iniwan ka para sa mas sexy, mas maganda, at sa mas mayaman! 'Pag makita mo na ang ex mo, bumaba ka, lapitan mo tapos... konyatan mo!"

(You'll see a very big building, a building to the highest level. That's where your ex who replaced you with another girl works. The same ex who left you for someone who's sexier, prettier, and richer. When you see your ex, go down, approach him and... hit him!)

What do you think of Rufa Mae's "audition" piece? – Rappler.com