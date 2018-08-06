The producers of the movie did not give a reason for the pullout

Published 10:29 AM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Producers of Mike de Leon's movie Citizen Jake pulled the film out of the lineup in this year's Cinemalaya film festival. The movie was scheduled to be shown under the Indie Nation Section on Sunday, August 5.

Solar Pictures is the distributor of the movie.

Cultural Center of the Philippines artistic director and vice president Chris Millado told Rappler that the film's producers did not give a reason for the pullout.

Manuel Mesina III's Beastmode, A Social Experiment, starring Baron Geisler and Kiko Matos was screened during the timeslot vacated by Citizen Jake.

Another film of De Leon, Batch 81, will still be shown in the festival.

Citizen Jake stars TV reporter Atom Araullo. (READ: ‘Citizen Jake’ review: The many faces of Jake)

Citizen Jake was screened last March and had a commercial release last May.

The movie's commercial release was marred with the bitter exchange of words between De Leon and Araullo, after De Leon called the journalist a "hypocrite and a narcissist." (READ: Mike de Leon calls ‘Citizen Jake’ star Atom Araullo hypocritical, narcissistic)

Araullo meanwhile said that he respects De Leon despite the conflict. (READ: Atom Araullo breaks silence after 'Citizen Jake' director's tirades) – Rappler.com