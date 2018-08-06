Actresses Chai Fonacier, Agot Isidro, Ethel Booba, among others, hit Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar over the lewd jingle-and-dance video on federalism

MANILA, Philippines – A number of celebrities criticized Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary and former entertainer Mocha Uson for a lewd jingle-and-dance video meant to explain and promote federalism.

Uson on Friday, August 4, met with the Presidential Consulative Committee to formalize her role in a planned information campaign.

Before that, however, on August 2, Uson streamed live on her Facebook page a video of her and blogger Drew Olivar hosting a supposed "game show about federalism." An excerpt of the video was later posted on the satire Facebook page Malacanang Events and Catering Services, showing Olivar dancing and singing, "I-pepe...i-dede...i-pederalismo" while gesturing to his crotch and chest areas. "Pepe" and "dede" are colloquial terms for vaginal and breasts.

The shift to a federal system of government is among President Rodrigo Duterte's key campaign promises.

A number of celebrities took to social media to criticize how Uson and Olivar presented a serious and complicated issue. (READ: Why don't you just say sorry, Mocha?)

Actress Chai Fonacier – who appeared in films such as Patay na Si Hesus, Respeto, and Bulalacao – tweeted: "Mocha Uson knows that we know that she knows that she knows nothing and that she's there for money. Wag na tayong maglokohan. (Let's not kid around.)"

Actress Agot Isidro, a staunch critic of the Duterte administration, said: "Ikaka-proud mo talaga ito, Asec? Matanong ko lang. Wala namang babuyan. Isaayos ang trabaho para may kaunting credibilidad.' (You're really proud of this, Asec? Just asking. Don't mess around. Please do your job right to get some credibility.)

Ikaka-proud mo talaga ito, Asec? Matanong ko lang.



Jim Paredes simply said: "We pay people like them for this? Grabe na to (This is way too bad)."

Bar Boys and Liway director Kip Oebanda did not hide his disappointment.

The guy singing "pepe" and "dede" while touching his genitals and chest in the Mocha Uson vid is asking: "ganyan ba talaga kadumi ang utak niyo?"



Mo Twister, meanwhile, reacted to Drew Olivar's dance.

Ethel Booba tweeted: "Pa-refund po noong 90M budget. Charot! # Pepederalismo."

Even Malacañang officials expressed disappointment over the video. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, according to Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, was not happy with the controversy over the video. Andanar, as communications secretary, is Uson's immediate superior.

Andanar said he scolded Consultative Committee (Con-Com) spokesman Ding Generoso for not talking to him about Uson's role in the federalism push. (READ: Andanar blames Con-Com spokesman for Mocha Uson fiasco)

Senators, led by former senate president Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, asked Uson to distance herself from the federalism campaign, while members of the Con-Com were "up in arms" over the video.

Uson has defended herself, saying no public funds were used in making the video. She clarified that the video was filmed before she had a dialogue with the Con-Com. – Rappler.com