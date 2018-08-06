Kris says she was given a script, and in order to impress them, she made sure everything was organized by getting the right people to produce it – including beauty stylists, technical consultants, and others to produce the tape

MANILA, Philippines – After confirming she would play the role of a princess in Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians movie, Kris Aquino spoke about how she auditioned for the role of Princess Intan, a character that has an interaction with the protagonist Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu.

In an interview with Pep, Kris said that the audition happened at the time when she was just starting her digital platform Kris Cojuangco Aquino (KCA ) company. She said that she made a "cold call," and that they did not know her except for her family name. (FIRST LOOK: Kris Aquino goes glam in still from 'Crazy Rich Asians')

"They didn’t know my body of work, so pinadala (they sent), and then I auditioned.

“Talagang parang manna from heaven yung biglang dumating… Ang galing ni God!” she said. (It was really like manna from heaven when it suddenly came...God is great!)

She said that she was given a script, and in order to impress them, she made sure everything was organized by getting the right people to produce it, such as beauty stylists, technical consultants, and others to produce the tape.

On March 25, 2017, Kris said she made sure everything is the suite she got at Peninsula Hotel was organized. They used her signature dining set and she also collaborated on the biography that was needed.

“Because they need to know who you are, hindi naman nila ako kilala dun. (because they need to know who you are, and they don't know me.)

"I explained, 'Eto yung achievements ko.' As in, parang AVP presentation talaga na, ‘This is Kris.’” (I explained, 'these are my achievement. As in it was like and AVP presentation.' This is Kris.)

After the video was finished on March 26, 2017, Kris said it went through 4 people – she sent it to her agent, who then told her to give it to the Asian casting director. The third one was sent to a Los Angeles-based producer before it finally was given to the director John Chu and the casting director of Warner Brothers, the company showing the film worldwide.

Kris said her sisters even prayed that everything would go well. As early as March 29, she got word that John Chu saw her tape.

On April 5, Kris got the good news she waited for – she was in the movie.

Not the original role she auditioned for

But did you know that she auditioned for a different role and not Princess Intan? Acording to Kris, the role she originally auditioned for was considered to young for her. She was 46 years-old when she auditioned for the movie.

"Kasi, the daughter of the one I auditioned for is 32 years old. (The role of the daughter I auditioned for is 32 years old.)

“E, di ba, sa Hollywood hindi sila payag na hindi age-appropriate? (In Hollywood, they don't allow roles that are age-appropriate right?)

"Dito, who cares kung 32 years old ka at ang anak mo 25? Ginagawa natin dito, di ba?

"Sa kanila, hindi. So they offered me this role." (Here. people don't care if you're 32 years-old and you have a child who is 25. To them it's not allowed. So they offered me this role.)

Aside from Kris, Filipino-American actor Nico Santos, known for his role in the show Superstore is part of the film.

Based on Kevin Kwan's hit novel, Rachel (Wu) travels to Singapore with boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding), who she discovers is Singapore's most eligble bachelor.

Crazy Rich Asians is scheduled for a Philippine release on August 22. – Rappler.com