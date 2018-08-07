Bea reminds everyone to see a doctor before trying a diet or drinking pre-workout drinks

Published 9:28 AM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago confirmed over the weekend that she has been diagnosed with chonic kidney disease.

In a series of Instagram stories, Bea, who appeared on ABS-CBN's La Luna Sangre, said she went to the doctor last week for a checkup for her severe migraines. After going through some tests, they discovered the cause.

"Yes, I’m sick. I damaged my kidneys when I was younger. My kidneys are more sensitive than a normal late 20s healthy woman. I can’t overdo things, and I just found out. Came to the hospital for my severe migraines and we found out something potentially more dangerous. I’m thankful but at the same time really scared," she said.

She then cautioned people about taking pre-workout drinks and doing heavy exercise after.

“Apparently, there are many more like me! We damaged our kidneys because of our gym life!”

She also reminded everyone about consulting a doctor before trying a diet or drinking pre-workout drinks.

“Before you do or change your diet or drink something, make sure you don’t have bad health history problems! Always ask your doctors!” – Rappler.com