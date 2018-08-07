The miniseries is coming to Netflix in September

Published 3:03 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are teaming up on the big screen again for Maniac, a dark comedy miniseries soon coming to Netflix.

Maniac follows two strangers, Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), whose personal problems draw them to a mysterious trial for a drug created by Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux).

The drug promises to solve anything from mental illness to heartbreak permanently, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever — though by the looks of the trailer, things do not go as planned.

The limited series was written by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga. It is set to premiere on on Netflix on September 21. – Rappler.com