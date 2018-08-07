The pop star talks about lessons she's learned after a very public breakdown in Las Vegas and her new movie 'Miss Granny'

Published 10:31 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a very public breakdown during a concert in Las Vegas, singer Sarah Geronimo said she's learned to be even more thankful for the "little things" in life.

"Minsan, nakakalimutan po natin gaano tayo ka-blessed sa buhay eh. Yung simpleng gumising ka lang sa umaga na may buhay ka. At tsaka yung simpleng alam mo na buhay ka pa. Nandidiyan yung mga mahal mo sa buhay," she said on Tuesday, August 7, in an interview with ABS-CBN on the sidelines of a press conference for her upcoming movie, Miss Granny.

"Yon 'yong mga nakakalimutan mong ipagpasalamat. The little things," she added. (That's what we often forget to be thankful for – the little things.)

Sarah also learned a thing or two while shooting the movie, a Filipino remake of a 2014 Korean movie starring Hwang Dong-hyuk. In it, Sarah plays Fely, a grumpy grandmother who is magically transformed into her younger self after having her portrait taken at a photo studio.

"Yung passion for life... Not just for your dream, not just for your family or for love, 'yong love mo for life," she said. (The passion for life... Not just for your dream, not just for your family or for love but the love for life.)

"Importante iyon eh, na everyday is another chance to live your life... 'yong mga choices mo, paano iyon makakatulong para ma-refuel ka ulit, ma-ignite ulit 'yong fire sa puso mo na mabuhay kahit gaano kahirap ang buhay," she added.

(That's important because everyday is another chance to live your life. Your choices, and how they'll help you refuel again, ignite the fire in our heart so you live no matter how hard life gets.)

Miss Granny also stars Xian Lim and James Reid under the direction of Joyce Bernal. The movie opens on August 22. – Rappler.com