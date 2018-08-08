The ABS-CBN reporter marries Bruno Saab in a ceremony in San Francisco

Published 9:33 AM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN reporter Ginger Conjero married her longtime love Bruno Saab in an intimate ceremony at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel in San Francisco, California on Monday, August 6.

Ginger, who is now based in the US, wore a beautiful gown by designer Vera Wang.

In a post last July, Ginger confirmed the engagement saying, "We've kept it private and soaked it up with our families long enough - now it's time to share."

Nice Print Photography took photos of the wedding.

Bruno Saab and Ginger Conejero San Francisco USA niceprintinternational A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 7, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

Bruno and Ginger A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 7, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Prior to her stint as a reporter, Ginger competed in the Miss Philippines Earth competition in 2006, where she placed as a runner-up. She covered the entertainment and lifestyle beat for ABS-CBN before relocating back to the US. – Rappler.com