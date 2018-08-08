Kris is accompanied by son Bimby

Published 11:21 AM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino made her grand entrance on Tuesday, August 7 (Wednesday, August 8 Manila time) at the world premiere of Crazy Rich Asians in Hollywood.

Clad in a yellow Michael Leyva gown, Kris was accompanied by her son Bimby. She also took time to interact with fans and with reporters. (READ: This is how Kris Aquino bagged her role in 'Crazy Rich Asians')

"This was the reason we made the effort to be here.... it is my honor to proudly represent the Philippines. Maraming salamat po sa effort n'yo to show your love & support!" (Thank you very much for the effort to show your love and support.)

In an earlier post, she said that she was still deciding on which of the gowns by Michael Leyva and Francis Libiran she would wear. She said she would be wearing customized jewelry.

Michael, who has designed outfits for Kris in the past, posted a photo of the "Queen of All Media" in his yellow creation.

In Crazy Rich Asians, Kris plays Princess Intan, a Malay princess. In a still from the movie, Kris is seen interacting with Rachel (Constance Wu), the protagonist of the film.

Based on Kevin Kwan's books, Rachel travels to Singapore to meet boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding)'s family. It's there that she discovers that her boyfriend's family well-off and that Nick is one of Singapore's most eligible bachelors.

Crazy Rich Asians opens in the Philippines on August 22. – Rappler.com