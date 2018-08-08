The show returns for one last season

Published 11:51 AM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The sixth and final season of House of Cards is set to premiere on Netflix on November 2, 2018.

Netflix made the announcement in an August 7 tweet that also included a poster of star Robin Wright looking powerful and intimidating as Claire Underwood, the new President of the United States.

In the poster, she sits on a marble throne as blood drips from her right hand.

The image hints at more ruthless politics as it mirrors the poster for the first season, except now it is Claire in the seat of power – and fittingly so. The character takes the spotlight in the upcoming season as she settles into her role as Commander-in-Chief.

Her congressman-turned-president husband, Frank – played by Kevin Spacey – has been the show’s main character since season 1, but was written out of the show at the end of season 5.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey after several people came forward accusing him of sexual assault. Shortly after, the streaming platform announced that the show would be returning sans Spacey, focusing on Wright’s character instead. – Rappler.com