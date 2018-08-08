The much-awaited film is premiering in the US on August 15

Published 4:57 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The stars of Crazy Rich Asians came together on August 7 (August 8, Philippine time) to attend the film’s Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Among the stars who walked the emerald carpet were Constance Wu, who plays the protagonist Rachel Chu, an Asian American woman who heads to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family for the first time, not knowing they are among the country’s elite.

Henry Golding, who plays Rachel’s secretly rich boyfriend Nick Young, was also in attendance, as well as Michelle Yeoh, who plays his scheming mother Eleanor.

Gemma Chan, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Ronny Chieng, Nico Santos, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong also turned up in their glamorous best, representing a new batch of Hollywood royalty whose diversity has set the world abuzz.

Not to be outshone of course was Kris Aquino, who plays Princess Intan in the film. While her role is minor, Kevin Kwan says she is “a highlight” of the movie.

Despite playing a Malay princess, Kris did her best to represent the Philippines walked the red carpet in a yellow Filipiniana-inspired gown by Michael Leyva. She was accompanied by a barong-clad Bimby.

Even as audiences await its theatrical release, Crazy Rich Asians is already being celebrated for breaking stereotypes and being the first film in 25 years to have a majority Asian cast.

The film has already has advance screenings for select audiences across the United States – and has elicited quite the emotional reation from viewers.

"When they do screenings, a lot of Asian-American people have this overwhelming urge to cry. And they don't know exactly why," said Awkwafina in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the film, she plays Peik Lin, who is best friends with the protagonist Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu.

The actress herself reportedly teared up after seeing some of her dailies after shooting, telling director Jon Chu, “I’ve never seen myself as a character in a movie.”

Crazy Rich Asians hits US theaters on August 15, and Philippine theaters on August 22. – Rappler.com