Designers, makeup artists, hair and fashion stylists from all over the country come together to help the 'Queen Of All Media" transform into 'Princess Intan'

Published 7:36 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When Kris Aquino commits to a role – be it in films, TV series, or endorsements – you can be sure it’s never half-hearted.

For her role in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, the Philippines’ “Queen of All Media” spared no expense in making sure she looked her best – from her audition, to her on-cam outfit, to her grand entrance during the movie’s Hollywood premiere.

Kris thanked the team behind her on Wednesday, August 8, hours after she walked the red carpet. And she made it a point to mention the home towns and provinces of the all-Filipino team behind her soon-to-be-iconic looks. (IN PHOTOS: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ stars shine at Hollywood premiere)

“I felt when auditioning for this that there was absolutely nothing left to lose & whether I was included or not – I gave it my very best. Seeing the proud, smiling faces of all our fellow Filipino Americans lining Hollywood Boulevard made me realize that the greatest gift this movie gave me was that it gave me that special opportunity to make us Filipinos feel good about ourselves & our contribution to the global workforce,” she said in a post showcasing the backshot of the yellow gown she wore as Princess Intan in the movie.

The yellow stunner was made by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, who hails from Samar.

“There’s a point in the movie when Rachel (played by Constance Wu) is told that she would never be ‘enough’ – a part of my heart felt that many of us at one point in our lives have all been made to feel that BUT tonight’s premiere, walking down that imperial green carpet… I felt we are SPECIAL because iba ang Filipino pag sumuporta at magmahal (Filipinos are one of a kind when it comes to love and support). Thank you for truly restoring my FAITH,” she added.

Yellow, of course, is a special color not just for Kris and her family, but to the Philippines. Yellow ribbons symbolized the struggle of the country and her father, the late senator Ninoy Aquino, against the Marcos Dictatorship.

The symbol was also used by her mother, the late president Cory Aquino, and her brother, former president Benigno Aquino III.

For the premiere, Kris wore a gown by Michael Leyva, whose workshop is based in Rizal. Her jewelry was by Cebu-based Diagold, while her makeup was by MAC artist RB Chanco, who traces her roots to Laguna and Masbate.

Her hair was styled by Pin Antonio, who traces her roots to Tarlac, Bulacan, and Antipolo, alongside her son who has Negrense blood.

Her on-screen makeup was by Bicolano makeup artist Juan Sarte while her hair was by Butuanon Nante Alingasa and Quezon City local Jonathan Velasco.

Filipino-Chinese fashion powerhouses Kimi and Boop Yap styled her outfit for the movie.

Aside from Kris, Filipino actor Nico Santos is part of the cast.

Crazy Rich Asians’ hype isn’t just because it’s the movie version of a popular book. The big budget production is the first film in 25 years with a cast that’s predominantly Asian.

The movie premieres on August 15 in the US and August 22 in the Philippines. – Rappler.com