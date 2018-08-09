The Hashtags member admits he shut himself out from social media after the incident

Published 9:37 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jameson Blake said he's okay after getting flak for seeking free graphic in exchange for a "shout out."

“Any graphic designers here? Who’s willing to make me a cover photo/banner for ex. YoutTube, twitch. I need a banner with the username “LucidExpress.” Best one gets a shout out from me,” Jameson said in a now-deleted July 4 tweet. (READ: The internet delivered when Jameson Blake asked for free graphic design services)

At the press conference for the movie Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi on Wednesday, August 8, Jameson said that he's okay but admitted he shut himself out from social media after the incident.

“I’m okay now after what happened. It was just for a week. Normal naman yun sa industry, yung mga bashing," he said. (The bashing is normal in the industry.)

"The only thing I can do is keep silent and let it die out. Actually ang ginawa ko (what I did was), I deleted my social media for a week."

"So it's kind of weird kasi yung character ko in this movie [Ang Babaeng Allergic sa] Wifi hindi siya nagso-social media."

(So it's kind of weird because my character in this movie is not into social media.)

Jameson said he was affected for a while but is grateful that some people supported him.

He also said that when he tweeted the request, he had not bad intention of downgrading people, especially graphic artists. "I don't have any intention of downgrading anyone. I was just asking for a favor. So maybe they just found it offensive."

“And siguro (I guess) that’s just their perspective, that’s their opinion sa tweet ko. If they would just analyze clearly, wala naman akong bad intention sa tweet ko (I had no bad intention with my tweet)."

While he believes that there are other issues people should look at, Jameson said he has learned from the experience and it has made him more aware of what to say.

Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi stars Sue Ramirez and Markus Patterson. Directed by Jun Robles Lana, the movie is part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, which starts on August 15. – Rappler.com