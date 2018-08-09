For 2019, organizers are hoping to produce a 'more accessible' 3 hour show

Published 9:28 AM, August 09, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Organizers of the Oscars – under fire for plummeting ratings and accused of elitism – on Wednesday, August 8, announced the creation of a new category to honor top blockbusters and said they would shorten the ceremony to attract more viewers.

"Change is coming to the Oscars," tweeted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has traditionally put together the glittering awards gala each year in late February or early March.