Actor CJ Ramos was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City

Published 10:34 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor CJ Ramos, who was arrested last week during a drug buy-bust operation, was released from prison on Thursday, August 9.

In an interview with Pep, CJ's half-brother, actor and dancer Sherwin Ordoñez said after CJ's release, he immediately went home to be with family and to rest. Sherwin said the court granted their motion to reduce bail, which had originally been set at P200,000.

CJ, a former child actor, was arrested last week in Tandang Sora, Quezon City alongside an alleged pusher, a certain Louvella Gilen, the original target of the operation.

In a Rated K interview with Korina Sanchez, CJ said that after his time as a child actor, things took a turn for the worse after he encountered financial problems. – Rappler.com