The Brazilian-Japanese model shares the news on Instagram

Published 3:58 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Matsunaga is pregnant with her second child with husband Jun Sunga.

The Brazilian-Japanese model shared the news in an Instagram post, saying she’s “almost 30 weeks now.”

“I can’t wait to find out if I’m expecting a baby boy or baby girl!” she said.

Vanessa is the sister of actor and model Daniel Matsunaga. She and Jun have been married since 2010. She gave birth to their first child Isabella in March 2016. – Rappler.com