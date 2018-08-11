For her 34th birthday, the 'Primetime Queen' gives back

Published 7:42 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Marian Rivera brought happiness to the kids of Philippine Band of Mercy on Friday, August 10, as she turned over over P500,000 from shirts that she produced together with Smile Train Philippines.

As a special treat, Marian, one of the organization's celebrity ambassadors, was also given a birthday cake by the organization. Smile Train is an international organization that provides free cleft care or palate operation to children.

The "Primetime Queen" turns 34 on Sunday, August 12.

Speaking to media present at the event, Marian said that when she first heard about Smile Train, she didn't even think twice about helping out.

"Talaga sinabi kong yes, definitely tutulong ako sa abot ng makakaya ko," she said. (I immediately said yes, that I will help in whatever way I can.)

"Masarap isipin kasi everytime na pupunta ako dito, nakikita ko yung mga bata," she added. (It feels good because everytime I come here, I also get to see the kids.)

When asked her wish as she celebrates her big day on Sunday, Marian said she still has much to wish for, especially for her husband, Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia.

"Siguro ano na lang, happiness and at kapayapaan sa bawat puso ng isa't isa. Kasi, pag meron nun, ang sarap mabuhay ng walang bitterness."

(I guess I would say happiness and peace in everyone's hearts. It's nice to live life without bitterness.)

Marian hosts Sunday Pinasaya and Tadhana. She is set to do another teleserye soon. – Rappler.com