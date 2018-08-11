The project is scheduled for release in 2020

Published 5:48 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa is set to play the role of Osyana in a movie, based on the graphic novel of the same title by Charles Santino and Jim Jimenez.

On Saturday, August 11, Epik Studios confirmed the announcement at the History Convention at the World Trade Center.

Kylie went on-stage in a costume inspired by the character in the graphic novel.

Kylie went on-stage in a costume inspired by the character in the graphic novel.

Osyana "is the girl who became an immortal goddess—or is she a goddess who became a mortal girl?" She vows to defend her tribe from a pirate named Bandido and the other evils around them.

The movie is scheduled for a 2020 release. Osyana is the latest announcement from Epik Studios. Last June, the company confirmed they are rebooting Pedro Penduko, starring James Reid.

"I feel honored. I feel blessed na binigay sa akin yung pinaka-importanteng (they gave me such a big) role," she said during the launch.

Kylie said that when she was offered the chance to do the role, she did not think twice about accepting it because it promotes women empowerement.

The beauty queen and mental advocate is not new to appearing on films, having played a fairy in Ang Panday, and in the film Kasal. (READ: Kylie Verzosa wants to prove she can act too)

Other movies in the pipeline for Epik Studios include Totoy Bato, Maria Makiling, and Bernardo Carpio. – Rappler.com