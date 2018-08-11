The singer and theater actor is now a member of the FDCP's Cinema Evaluation Board

Published 2:52 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former The Voice Philippines contestant Poppert Bernadas has been appointed as board member of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) Cinema Evaluation Board representing the arts, academe, business and other sectors.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Poppert's appointment paper on August 7.

The Cinema Evaluation Board was established under Republic Act No. 9167, to evaluate and grade films submitted to the FDCP. According to Article 5 under the act, part of the composition of the board shall include 10 members coming from arts, the academe, business, and other sectors identified by the council.

These members have a term of two years, and will be eligible for a second term.

Bernadas is a singer and theater actor, who competed in The Voice Philippines 2015 as a member of Sarah Geronimo’s team. He is also an original member of the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. – Rappler.com