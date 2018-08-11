How's this for a '90s throwback?

Published 6:52 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats posted the ultimate '90s throwback this week, when she shared a photo of herself on a trip to England, seeing it as the perfect opportunity to reference to one of her most iconic roles.

"Hay salamat nakauwi na rin ako sa Inglatera (thankfully, I was able to go home to England)," Camille wrote in an August 6 Facebook post featuring a photo of her by the gates of Buckingham Palace in London. Of course, '90s kids understood the caption immediately.

Camille is known as the child actress who played Sarah in the 1995 film Sarah…Ang Munting Prinsesa, which was based on the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel A Little Princess.

In the story, Sarah is separated from her father when she is sent to a boarding school in England, and is subsequently mistreated by the headmistress Miss Minchin and her schoolmate Lavinia.

Camille is currently touring Europe with her husband John Yambao. – Rappler.com