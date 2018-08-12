'Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon' is this year's Best Picture for the full-length film category

Published 10:20 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya 2018 festival closed on Sunday, August 12, with their annual awards night held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

The movie Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon won this year's Best Picture for the full-length category.

Eddie Garcia picked up his 3rd Best Actor award for the movie ML, while Ai Ai delas Alas won the Best Actress award for the movie School Service.

Young Actress Therese Malvar made history, scoring a Best Supporting Actress award for her roles in Distance and School Service. Ketchup Eusebio, meanwhile, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mamang.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best feature film, full-length : Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

Best Director, full-length feature film: Che Espiritu for Pan de Salawal

Best Supporting Actor, full-length: Ketchup Eusebio for Mamang

Audience choice, short feature film: Kiko

Best Sound, full-length feature film: Musmos Na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma

Best Editing, full-length feature film: ML

Best Cinematography, full-length feature film: Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon

Best Screenplay, short feature film: Sa Saiyang Isla

Best Director, short feature film: Xeph Suarez for Si Astri Maka si Tambulah

Special Jury Prize for Acting: Miel Espinosa, JM Salvado and Ken Ken Nuyad

Special Jury Commendation: Liway

Nespresso Short Film Awards 2018

Best film: SLN by Brian Spencer Reyes

SLN by Brian Spencer Reyes 1st runner-up : Braveheart by Kevin Tuason

2nd runner-up: Ako by Jonel Revistual

– Rappler.com