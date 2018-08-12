Tickets go on sale September 16!

Published 12:18 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Lee Jong-suk of While You Were Sleeping fame is coming to Manila in November for his fan meet tour.

On its official social media accounts, concert and events producer Pulp said the fan meet will happen on November 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Jong-suk is best known for his roles in School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, and While You Were Sleeping.

Tickets go on sale by September 16 via TicketNet. Updates on the fan meet will also be posted via Pulp's social media accounts. – Rappler.com