Kathryn Bernardo joins the cast under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina

Published 5:09 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Richard Gomez are reuniting for a movie.

On Sunday, August 12, Star Cinema posted photos from the story conference for the movie Three Words to Forever. Kathryn Bernardo is also part of the movie to be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Last month, Sharon hinted that she'll be doing a movie with a young superstar and one of her previous leading men. At that time, Sharon said the schedule was being ironed out.

The movie is a reunion for Sharon and Richard, who dated back in the '90s. Their last project was Walang Kapalit in 2003.

Richard, meanwhile, had a special role in She's Dating the Gangster, which starred Kathryn with Daniel Padilla. Richard is currently mayor of Ormoc City.

Cathy has also worked with the 3 in separate projects. She worked with Sharon in Unexpectedly Yours and Kathryn and Richard on She's Dating the Gangster.

A release date for Three Words to Forever has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com