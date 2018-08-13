Eddie Garcia wins his third best actor, plus Therese Malvar wins Best Supporting Actress for two roles

Published 11:19 AM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya closed its 2018 edition on Sunday, August 12 with an awards night at the Cultural Center fo the Philippines.

Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon was the big winner this year, earning Best Picture for the full-length category, as well as the Netpac Citation, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography awards. (FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2018)

Veteran actor Eddie Garcia won his third acting award in Cinemalaya, for his role as a retired military in ML.

Ai Ai delas Alas, meanwhile, won the Best Actress award her role in Louie Ignacio's School Service. Young actress Therese Malvar made a history in Cinemalaya, winning the Best Supporting Actress award for two different roles.

Aside from the awards, Cinemalaya also announced the directors who will compete in next year's festival.

The awards night was hosted by Sandino Martin and Cris Villonco.

– Rappler.com