MANILA, Philippines – Xian Lim will soon be direct his film, and it's going to be an entry for no less than the Cinemalaya film festival.

On Sunday, August 12, Xian joined the list of directors who were announced as part of Cinemalaya 2019's lineup. Xian's movie is entitled Tabon.

In an interview after the awards night, Xian said the project has been in the pipeline for over two years.

"I always wanted to direct and buti na lang napasama ako sa (fortunately, I was able to join a) group of people na sumusuporta sa vision ko (who support my vision), especially Sir Ricky Lee, who helped us in Batch 17 [of the workshop]," he said, referring to the 15 week workshop he took under the veteran scriptwriter.

"I'll be having a couple of guys to guide me along the way, and I'm sure this is... I'm going to need all the help I can get. Hindi naman ito yung parang yung sinasabi ko na kaya ko na (I'm not saying I can do this by myself)," he added.

Asked if he'll be doing some acting in the movie, he said: "I'll be doing purely directing."

Xian is currently doing promotions for the movie Miss Granny, starring Sarah Geronimo and James Reid. – Rappler.com