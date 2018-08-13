'There is a misconception that the bill goes against our religious beliefs, our religious freedom, but that is far from the truth,' says Pia

Published 6:06 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has joined the call for the Philippine Senate to pass the SOGIE (Sexual Orientation Gender Identity and Expression) Equality Bill, a legislation that would protect all persons from discrimination based on gender identity or expression.

On Monday, August 13, the beauty queen and actress, who is also an advocate of HIV/AIDS awareness wrote on Instagram: "The Senate has only a few days left to finish the debate and vote on the SOGIE Equality bill, which I support because it promotes love and equality for LGBTQs. There is a misconception that the bill goes against our religious beliefs, our religious freedom, but that is far from the truth."

"I’ve always seen our faith as an instrument to embrace our fundamental equality, before God and before our laws, and not as a license to discriminate. And if we pass this, nothing will be taken away from us; we will only have love, respect and understanding to give. It’s time to pass the SOGIE Equality Bill."

Pia has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach stands by LGBT community after Orlando shooting)

Other celebrities such as Heart Evangelista, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, and Iza Calzado have previously called on the Senate to pass the bill, which has been stuck in the Senate to due to opposition of some senators including Tito Sotto, Manny Pacquiao, and Joel Villanueva.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives in September 2017. – Rappler.com