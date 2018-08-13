The singer and songwriter will be holding his Manila concert on November 2

Published 6:55 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and songwriter Khalid will be coming to Manila as part of his American Teen Tour, events organizer Midas Promotions said in a Facebook post.

Khalid, who sang and wrote the hit "Young Dumb & Broke," will be holding a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on November 2.

Midas Promotions said tickets will go on sale on TicketNet beginning August 15, at 10am. Ticket pricing (excluding ticket charges) are as follows:

GA Standing: P5,100

VIP Seated: P5,100

Patron Seated: P4,100

Lower Box: P2,200

– Rappler.com