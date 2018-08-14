Therese is the first to win a Best Supporting Actress award for two different movies in the same category

MANILA, Philippines – Young actress Therese Malvar got emotional on Sunday, August 12 , when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for two movies at the Cinemalaya 2018.

Therese or Teri became the only actress to win the award for two different roles – as a daughter with a troubled relationship with her mother in Perci Intalan's Distance and a young woman living on the streets in Louie Ignacio's School Service. (FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2018)

"Parang Christmas, birthday mo, isang present lang. Dapat dalawa," Therese joked to the press after the awards night.

(it's like Christmas and your birthday. It's only one present. But I think it should be two.)

"Parang...medyo nagugulat pa rin po ako or hindi pa rin nag-sisink in na dalawang films for one. But I'm grateful kasi na recognized po talaga ako nila. Even I was already happy enough dahil tintweet po, minimention po ako na ang galing-galing mo sa Distance and School Service.

(It's like... I'm still in shocked or maybe it hasn't sinked in that I won an award for two movies. But I'm grateful to be recognized by Cinemalaya. I was already happy enought they would mention or tweet how good I was in Distance and School Service.)

The GMA 7 actress said that between the two films, she found her role in Distance challenging because of the nuances in portraying the character – plus she had to do a kissing scene with another girl.

Therese said she's open to doing more LGBTQ roles. "Of course I will. Acting is acting and I love representing the community and they're unique. And usually, the stories of the LGBT community are beautiful. It's always unique and loving and we're just here to love anyway," she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Now 17-years-old, Therese has already won a number of acting awards.

She appeared in Ang Huling Chacha ni Anita, where she won the Best Actress award at the 1st CineFilipino Festival. She also won for her role in the movie Hamog at the 2016 Moscow International Film Festival. She's also nabbed an Outstanding Artistic Achievement Golden Goblet Award from the 2016 Shanghai International Festival. – Rappler.com