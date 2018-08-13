The show had apparently used a wedding and family photo of the Dantes family in an episode

Published 11:53 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes has issued a statement on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano's use of his family's photos without consent.

Fans of the Dingdong and wife Marian Rivera, known as "DongYanatics," had called the show out over the weekend for apparently using – and photoshopping – photos of the couple and their family. The long-running FPJ's Ang Probinsyano's stars Coco Martin.

In one scene with Alice Dixson, the fans pointed out that the show used the wedding photo of the couple. The faces, however, were changed to that of Alice and Edu Manzano.

Another photo from the baptism of their daughter Zia was also used, with the faces of Dingdong and Marian also swapped. Zia's face, however, was unretouched.

On Monday, August 13, Dingdong addressed the issue on his personal Facebook page. According to GMA's "Primetime King," he has already sent a letter to the show.

Dingdong admitted he thought twice about making a statement, but in the end decided to share it to people who have expressed concern for his family.

"I have been deeply thinking about disclosing my response to the public. However, I owe it to the DongYanatics, to other friends who also expressed their concern, and to our family, to share our action regarding this," he said.



"A letter has already been forwarded to the production team of Ang Probinsyano. This was done, in good faith, to express my dismay and deep concern."





"Courtesy and fair practice must always be observed especially in an established industry like ours. But whether or not it is done within the entertainment sector, we should always be reminded of the basic etiquette for online photo use and sharing that includes asking permission and/or citing sources."



"I do hope that this won't happen again to anyone."

The actor also said posted an excerpt of the letter to show.

“I appreciate that you found artistic inspiration from the original photos. Unfortunately, there is the inescapable consequence that legal and moral rights were violated here. And as you may very well be aware of, established industry practice is against such act as it amounts to disrespect. Worst of all, as a father and husband, I cannot help but feel offended and deeply hurt by such actions, which happened not just once, but twice.

"Basic rules of courtesy in this case dictate that you first secure permission from the photographer and my family.”

Ang Probinsyano's producers have yet to issue a statement on Dingdong's letter. – Rappler.com