See Liu Yifei as Mulan

Published 8:00 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Disney has released the first photo for the live-action Mulan.

In the photo, actress Liu Yifei is wearing a red robe and holding a sword.

"Here’s your first look at a girl worth fighting for—Disney’s live-action #Mulan is now in production, starring Liu Yifei as Mulan! The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020," the caption read.

Unlike the cartoon, the live-action will not feature songs. Movie director Niki Caro confirmed as much in an earlier Moviefone interview.

Liu Yifei beat thousands of hopefuls for the role of Fa Mulan, a Chinese girl who disguises herself as a man to spare her father from serving in the army.

The 1998 animated movie featured Lea Salonga as the singing voice of Mulan, while Donny Osmond provided the singing voice of Captain Shang, Mulan's love interest. – Rappler.com