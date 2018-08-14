Alice refuses to confirm if she's married to a top hotel executive based in the island

Published 9:56 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alice Dixson confirmed that she's been a resident of Boracay for a year now, following her viral photos of her birthday celebration in the island in July.

Alice spoke on the the issue in an interview after the press conference of the teleserye Ngayon at Kailanman on Monday, August 13, addressing netizens' criticism of her birthday celebration in the island which has been closed to tourists until October.

“Yes, I’m a resident there. Yes, I was there on my birthday," Alice said. “Yes, I did post some pictures on my Instagram because natuwa lang ako (I was happy) because there was nobody on the beach when I was there."

The actress declined to respond to questions on whether she's married to an executive of of Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay, where the viral photos were taken. The hotel earlier said in a press statement that Alice and her "husband," one of its "top" executives, were considered Boracay residents.

Alice said that she did not anticipate so much negative feedback after posting the photos.

“I never thought that I would hear so much public outcry for that. Parang ang laki ng kasalanan ko (It's like I committed a grave sin),” she said.

“In the same sense, hindi ko naman ma-explain-explain (I couldn't explain), and I didn’t feel that I need to explain my personal life to the whole world." Alice added.

Prior to her reported relationship, Alice was married to Ronnie Miranda from 1999 to 2013. After her divorce from Ronnie, Alice returned to the Philippines to resume her showbiz career.

She is currently part of ABS-CBN's Ang Probinsyano and will star in the Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto teleserye Ngayon at Kailanman, which will start airing on August 20. – Rappler.com