'Kaya pala 'di ako pinapansin ng asawa ko,' Ian jokes in an Instagram post

Published 11:22 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Ian Veneracion laughed off reports that he died in a motorcycle accident.

The actor posted a headline of his alleged accident on Instagram on Monday, August 13, then joked, "Kaya pala 'di ako pinapansin ng asawa ko (No wonder my wife is not paying attention to me)."

Kaya pala di ako pinapansin ng asawa ko A post shared by Ian Veneracion (@ianveneracion1) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:39am PDT

Some of Ian's friends in showbiz such as Richard Gomez, Iza Calzado, and Nadia Montenegro were amused by his post.

Ian is the latest actor to be a victim of a death hoax, along with Jessy Mendiola and Eddie Garcia. – Rappler.com