Published 3:41 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The team behind FPJ's Ang Probinsyano has apologized to actors Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera over the use of their family photos without permission.

“FPJ's Ang Probinsyano apologizes to Dingdong Dantes and his family and assures that there was no intent to disrespect or offend him and his family in the use of their photos in the program," ABS-CBN said in a statement on behalf of the show.

"The production team commissioned a third-party contractor to create the photo props used in the program. It was not aware that the original of the photographs used were those from Mr. Dantes’ wedding and the baptism of his daughter," it added in the statment issued early Tuesday afternoon, August 14.

It the incident is already being investigated. "The program is conducting further investigation to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future."

On Monday, August 13, Dingdong took to his personal Facebook page to express his disappointment over the incident. He said he sent a letter to the show after one of their fan clubs pointed out that two of his family were used without their permission.

The photos were of the couple's wedding and the baptism of daughter Zia.

"Courtesy and fair practice must always be observed especially in an established industry like ours. But whether or not it is done within the entertainment sector, we should always be reminded of the basic etiquette for online photo use and sharing that includes asking permission and/or citing sources," Dingdong said in a Facebook post.



"I do hope that this won't happen again to anyone," he added.



Actress Alice Dixson, who's part of the show, has apologized to Dingdong over the issue. – Rappler.com