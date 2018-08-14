The singer announces his first ever Asia tour

Published 12:24 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Weeknd is touring Asia for the first time, and Manila is one of his stops. He announced Asia tour dates on social media, with his Manila concert scheduled for December 7.

The venue and ticket details have yet to be revealed, though local promoter MMI Live has already shared the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that more details are coming soon.

The Weeknd will also be performing in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Bali, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The R&B singer is known for a slew of chart-topping hits like “I Feel It Coming,” “The Hills ,” and “Cant Feel My Face.” He has also taken home Grammys for his song “Earned It” and his albums Beauty Behind the Madness and Starboy.

The Weeknd is also known for his collaborations with other artists, including “Love Me Harder” with Ariana Grande and “Pray for Me” with Kendrick Lamar. – Rappler.com