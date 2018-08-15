Rona is 6 weeks pregnant

Published 11:30 AM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amazing Race Asia season 5's Eric "Eruption" Tai and wife Rona are going to be parents. The two announced on Monday, August 13, that Rona is pregnant with their first child.

Rona confirmed in an inteview that she's 6 weeks pregnant.

Eric, who previously hosted It's Showtime shared a photo of a pregnancy test kit.

"Ladies & Gentlemen.. “I’m finally PREGNANT!” Thank you for your love and support! We GOT THIS!" Eric wrote.

Rona posted videos documenting the journey of the pregnancy, wherein she talked about the vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. In a July 27 post, she and Eric shared about the first part of the embryo transfer.

Eric and Rona have been vocal about wanting a child. In an interview during their Amazing Race Asia stint, Rona said that the money from the contest would be an opportunity to help them fund the IVF process. The couple finished 3rd in the TV race. – Rappler.com