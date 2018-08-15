Can't wait for 'Goyo'? Check this film out first!

Published 9:33 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral is hitting theaters on September 5, and ahead of its premiere, TBA Studios has released Angelito, a short film that bridges Goyo with its prequel, Heneral Luna. (WATCH: Full trailer of 'Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral')

The film is a fictional story loosely based on historical events. It follows Manuel and Jose Bernal – Antonio Luna's aides-de-camp – and their youngest brother Angel, two days before Luna's death.

The film was directed by Heneral Luna and Goyo director Jerrold Tarog. It stars Tomas Santos as the titular Angel, Art Acuña as Manuel, and Alex Medina as Jose. Carlo Aquino, Arron Villaflor, and Jojit Lorenzo also appear. (READ: Jerrold Tarog talks 'Goyo,' Paulo Avelino, and topping 'Heneral Luna')

Prior to its online release, Angelito has only been seen in theaters as a pre-film for 2017's I'm Drunk I Love You.

In an interview on Rappler Talk Entertainment, Goyo stars Epy Quizon and Paulo Avelino said the short film is a great transition between the previous and upcoming movies.

"Here you will already have the feel of [Paulo's] character, Goyo, because the brother comes out already in this film. You'll see more or less how they're going to bring Goyo to life," Epy said. – Rappler.com