The former child star, who is out on bail, posts a selfie with Coco Martin

Published 1:38 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A week after he was released on bail, former child star CJ Ramos is set to appear on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.

On Instagram on Tuesday, August 14, Ramos posted a selfie with lead star Coco Martin with the caption, "Boss."

Ramos has yet to disclose his role on the show.

The show, which has been airing for almost 3 years, has guested many celebrities in the past.

Ramos was arrested by the police last July 31 in a buy-bust operation. At that time, a sachet of shabu worth P500 was caught from him.

In a Rated K interview, Ramos said that after his time as a child actor, he had encountered financial problems. (READ: Actor CJ Ramos opens up about drug addiction, what the future holds) – Rappler.com