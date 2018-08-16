In a video, the actress goes around the Paris couture shows with 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan

MANILA, Philippines – Harper’s Bazaar dubbed Heart Evangelista one of the "real crazy rich Asians" in a feature where Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan follows some of Asia's most fashionable women doing the rounds of the Paris Couture Fashion Week shows last July.

The feature – which includes an article, a series of photos, and a video – also includes Hong Kong fashion influencer Feiping Chang and Malaysian heiresses Michelle and Rachel Yeoh.

In the video, Kevin described Heart – a Paris Fashion Week regular – as "the darling of the Philippines."

"She's one of the most acclaimed actresses. She's also a really gifted artist," he said.

On Instagram, Heart recalled her time in Paris with Kevin.

"I woke up to one of the most amazing features in my life! My last trip to Paris was a very special one because not only was I there for couture week but I had been invited by [Kevin Kwan] who has now become a dear friend!" she wrote.

"I had the honor of being featured alongside some of the most incredible and stylish Asian icons. I am beyond grateful to Kevin and the entire Harper's team for being such a dream to work with! I'm so incredibly proud of this project and would love for you to see it too," she added.

Crazy Rich Asians, the film based on Kevin's book, is set to hit Philippine theaters on August 22. – Rappler.com