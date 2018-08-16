The K-pop girl group arrives for their much-awaited Philippine visit

Published 2:47 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group Momoland is now in Manila, arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport early Thursday, August 16.

Videos shared by fans on Twitter showed the girls going through the airport, flanked by security and followed by cheering fans.

Momoland members Nancy and Jane also posted photos from their hotel room.

The group is known for the viral "Bboom Bboom" dance, as well as their latest hit, "Baam," whose music video features references to Filipino culture.

Momoland announced their Philippine visit in June. While in Manila, the group will be holding a Facebook Live event on Friday August 17.

They will also be performing in an "exclusive and private event" at Solaire. – Rappler.com