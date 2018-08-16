Rachelle gushes over 'The Crown' star, calling her 'The QUEEN'

Published 5:45 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go continued her off-stage fangirling at West End, this time with Claire Foy, the Golden Globe-winning actress who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown.

Rachelle shared her photo with Claire on Instagram Thursday, August 16.

“The QUEEN! I cannot believe I met and hugged Claire Foy! I am obsessed with her in [The Crown]!” she wrote in the caption.

“I told her she inspires me and just basically freaked out the whole time(how embarrassing)She is so sweet and bubbly!” she added.

Prior to Claire, Rachelle had also met Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Stone, and Keira Knightley.

Rachelle of course is a star in her own right – she currently plays Eliza Schuyler in the London West End production of Hamilton. – Rappler.com